Tanzania: Rukwa Farmers Benefit From Rising Maize Prices

8 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)
By Peti Siyame in Sumbawanga

IT is all smiles for farmers in Rukwa region following the increase of maize price from 18,000/- to 100,000/-per 100kilogramme sack.

Rukwa Regional Commissioner, Joachim Wangabo said it is a great relief for farmers in the area after they suffered a loss in the past when they were forced to sell 100 kilogrammes of maize at between 15,000 and 18,000/-.

The RC told Regional Consultative Committee (RCC) recently that Rukwa has been named the second region in cereal production in the country.

"I should say proudly that there are no maize stocks in the hands of farmers, they sold maize at competitive prices of 100,000/- per 100kgs sack."

He added that Rukwa still has more than 12,000 tons of maize piling in the National Food Reserve Agency (NFRA) located in Sumbawanga town.

On his part the NFRA- Sumbawanga Zone, Mr. Abdilah Nyaisanga told the RCC meeting that 12,373. 59 tons of maize are in the NFRA storage facilities.

The NFRA - Sumbawanga Zone serves both Rukwa and Katavi regions respectively.

