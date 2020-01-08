Sudan: UN-Sudan Govt Delegation Returns From West Darfur

Khartoum — A joint delegation of the United Nations and the Sudanese government has returned from a visit to El Geneina, capital of West Darfur, on January 5-6.

The delegation assessed the situation after violent incidents in the area of El Geneina in end December to provide immediate humanitarian assistance to the needs of the most vulnerable, particularly women, children and the people with disabilities, the Undersecretary of the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, Mohamed El Shabik, and the UN Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator in Sudan, Gwi-Yeop Son, said in a joint statement today.

The delegation included the Humanitarian Aid Commission (HAC), the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Labour and Social Development, together with the Resident and Humanitarian Coordinator and representatives of the World Food Programme (WFP) and Unicef. They met with affected people, the West Darfur governor, the West Darfur HAC Commissioner, the Deputy Sultan of the Masalit, and Arab tribal leaders.

The delegation welcomed the leadership of the Prime Minister and the Deputy Chairman of the Sovereign Council for brokering the Masalit and the Arab tribes' commitment to non-aggression to bring peace and stability, the statement reads.

"The Government of Sudan is committed to peace and will leave no stone unturned to provide best possible relief, and make sure the suffering of the newly displaced communities are alleviated," said El Shabik.

"We have to provide urgent humanitarian assistance, with the first priority on protection services, to the most vulnerable population, particularly children, women and persons with disabilities," Son stated. "The government, the UN and partners are conducting a joint needs assessment in the affected locations and the Government is leading the provision of humanitarian assistance with the top-up support from the international humanitarian community."

HAC and humanitarian partners estimate that approximately 40,000 people have been displaced and are congregating in 32 different locations in and around El Geneina. These include some 32,000 displaced people from three camps near El Geneina. In addition, thousands of people have crossed the border into Chad, seeking refuge in villages near the border.

The humanitarian agencies and partners together with the government are currently assisting people with food, water, and emergency household supplies. Health, nutrition and protection services are also being provided.

