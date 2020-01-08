Sudan: Demonstrators in Sudan's Capital Demand Justice for 'June 3' Victims

8 January 2020
Radio Dabanga (Amsterdam)

Khartoum — On Tuesday, hundreds of activists launched a rally in Khartoum, demanding that those responsible for the Ramadan 29 massacre be brought to justice.

The rally moved from Jackson Square to the office of the committee chaired by prominent human rights lawyer Nabil Adib appointed by the government to investigate the violent dismantling of the sit-in in front of the army command in Khartoum on June 3 last year.

The demonstrators held pictures of the protestors killed during the break-up of the sit-in, and banners denouncing the leadership of the Rapid Support Forces militia, whom they hold responsible for the massacre.

They announced their willingness to testify and called on all witnesses to do so.

Suheib Abdellatif, the rapporteur of the investigation committee addressed the demonstrators. He appealed on the witnesses to come forward and testify, stressing that the committee is obliged to protect them and secure their personal data.

Specialists in information technology will check the videos and pictures received by the committee that depict the violence during the attacks on the people present at the sit-in.

The violent incident on June 3/Ramadan 29 left more than 100 people dead and hundreds more wounded. A number of women were raped, and more than 100 people went missing.

Earlier investigations concluded that officers of various ranks, including a general and a brigadier, had violated instructions of the Supreme Command or that the then ruling military junta had nothing to do with the attacks.

In September, Prime minister Abdallah Hamdok announced the formation of a new, neutral investigation committee, led by Nabil Adib.

Radio Dabanga's editorial independence means that we can continue to provide factual updates about political developments to Sudanese and international actors, educate people about how to avoid outbreaks of infectious diseases, and provide a window to the world for those in all corners of Sudan. Support Radio Dabanga for as little as €2.50, the equivalent of a cup of coffee.

Read the original article on Radio Dabanga.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Radio Dabanga. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Radio Dabanga

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
Governance
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.