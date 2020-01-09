Zimbabwe: Chiwenga Takes Over As Mnangagwa Takes Annual Leave

8 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Leopold Munhende

Vice President Constantino Chiwenga is the Acting President after President Emmerson Mnangagwa's office announced Wednesday that the Head of State has gone on his annual leave until 31 January.

Chiwenga, who has been unwell for months, returned home a few days ago after travelling to China for a medical review.

"The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that His Excellency the President Cde E.D. Mnangagwa has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three-weeks until the end of the month," reads a statement signed by the Acting Chief Secretary George Charamba.

"During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr. C.G.D.N Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde K.C.D Mohadi will take turns to act in his place, starting with Honourable Vice President Chiwenga.".

The communication indicates Mnangagwa will not be flying out for holiday but instead spend it locally.

"The President will spend his vacation in the country," said Charamba.

