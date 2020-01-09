Nigeria: Osun Warns Against Use of Bleach to Cook, Process Garri

9 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

The Osun State Government has called on caterers and food vendors in the state to stop the dangerous act of using paracetamol to tenderise meat and also the use of 'hypo' a bleaching detergent for cassava processing to induce 'whiteness of fufu and gaari.'

The warning was issued in Osogbo during a joint press conference addressed by the Special Adviser on Public Health, Mr. Siji Olamiju and the state Commissioner for Information and Civic Orientation, Mrs. Funke Egbemode on the harmful effect of the illicit acts on vital organs of the body such as the liver, kidneys, heart and the small intestines.

The Special Adviser to the Governor on Public Health disclosed that the dangerous trend in public health was recently uncovered by the state public health surveillance volunteers who were assigned to visit primary health centres across the state.

While describing the act as criminal and one borne of deadly ignorance, Olamiju admonished the perpetrators to desist as it portends great danger to the health of the consumers in the state.

The Public Health Special Adviser alerted that 'hypo', which is a bleaching agent meant for laundry ought not to even get in contact with the skin least of all the alimentary system.

In a similar development, Egbemode disclosed that the decision to embark on a state -wide awareness campaign and public sensitisation exercise on the issue was aimed educating caterers and cassava processors and averting possible adverse health implications of the illicit acts which had been on over the years.

The commissioner further revealed that the governor's mandate to embark on the awareness campaign was sequel to the worrisome report of the sharp practices which was given at the first state executive council meeting in the new year.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: This Day

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Governance
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.