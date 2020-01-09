Egypt/Nigeria: Egypt Defeat Nigeria 3-0 in Volleyball Olympic Qualifier

9 January 2020
This Day (Lagos)

Egyptian women on Tuesday defeated their Nigerian counterparts 3-0 in their second game of the ongoing 2020 Tokyo Olympic Games volleyball qualifiers in Yaoundé, Cameroon.

NAN reports that Egypt won all the three sets of the crucial match on the third day of the competition.

The Egyptian ladies won 25-11 in the first set, 25-12 in the second and 25-13 in the last set to make the final scoreline 3-0.

The loss has now dimmed hopes of Nigeria's qualification for the 2020 Olympics.

Nigeria will play her last game of the qualifier against Kenya today.

Copyright © 2020 This Day. All rights reserved.

