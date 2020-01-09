Nigeria: Bolt Repositions, Expands Operations to Enugu, Abeokuta

Bolt, one of the leading ride-hailing platform in Africa, has extended its operations into two more Nigerian cities in a bid to bring convenient and reliable transportation services closer to its customers during this festive season.

Bolt started operating in Nigeria in 2016 in Lagos, and with the launch of Enugu and Abeokuta, it will now operate in eleven Nigerian cities - Lagos, Abuja, Ibadan, Owerri, Benin, Uyo, Calabar, Port Harcourt, Kano, Enugu and Abeokuta.

Regional Manager for Bolt West Africa, Uche Okafor, said: "Demand for ride hailing services is growing across Nigeria as public transport is still unreliable and the costs of car ownership soar. Ride hailing services like Bolt make it possible for more people to enjoy the convenience and safety of getting from one place to another, without the costs of car ownership or the inconvenience of public transport."

The transportation app has been hugely successful in every city where it has launched since commencing operations in Nigeria in 2016, growing exponentially year on year.

Bolt has facilitated entrepreneurship opportunities for Nigerians who would otherwise have been included in the country's unemployment statistics, with thousands of drivers now using the Bolt platform to start their own businesses, earning an income and supporting their families on a flexible schedule.

"The ride hailing sector has stimulated unprecedented innovation, growth and job creation in a new industry that is just four years old in Nigeria. Bolt is committed to the Nigerian market, and we intend to grow our footprint to more towns and cities across the country, making it possible for more people to benefit from ride hailing services, whether they are riders seeking cost-effective convenience, or drivers seeking business opportunities," Okafor added.

