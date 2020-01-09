Nigeria: Kano Anti-Graft Recovers Over N256m in 2019

9 January 2020
Vanguard (Lagos)

The Chairman, Kano State Public Complaints and Anti-Corruption Commission, Alhaji Muhyi Magaji, says the agency has recovered N256.01 million between January and December 2019.

Addressing newsmen on Wednesday in Kano, Magaji said the commission also received 3,192 cases, out of which 1,858 were resolved.

He said that some of the complaints were rejected, some withdrawn while some are still pending.

According to him, no fewer than 156 landed properties were recovered by the commission in the year under review, adding that 24 houses and 15 farm lands were recovered across the state.

"In January, we recovered N30.39 million, February N32.67 million, March N19.61 million, April N20.57 million, May N18.50 million, and in June N16.57 million.

"In July the commission recovered N27.88 million, August N21.38 million, September N23.01, October N17.82 million, while in November and December N15.78 million and N11.81 million were recovered, respectively.

"We recorded more complaints in 2019 compared to 2018 where we received 2,542, out of which 932 cases were resolved.

"Every day we receive complaints on maladministration or administration injustice against government or individuals," he said.

Magaji said the commission took immediate action to resolve some issues.

He said that the major function of the commission was to protect the citizen's rights.

To effectively discharge its mandate, Magaji said the agency had established offices across the 44 local government areas of the state.

The chairman attributed the successes recorded to the support given to the commission by Gov. Abdullahi Ganduje, the general public and media organisations.

Vanguard News Nigeria

Read the original article on Vanguard.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Vanguard. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Vanguard

Most Popular
Nigeria
West Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.