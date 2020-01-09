Zimbabwe: RBZ Maintains Inflation Is Going Down Despite Rising Cost of Living

9 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)
By Alois Vinga

The Reserve Bank of Zimbabwe (RBZ) maintains the country's inflation has continued on its downward spiral since June 2019 despite a public outcry over the ever-rising cost of living.

According to the central bank's latest economic review covering the month of September 2019, monthly inflation, which has been on a downward trend since June 2019, decelerated further to 17.72% in September 2019, from 18.07% in August 2019.

"This was underpinned by the decline in non-food inflation which stood at 16.63% in September 2019, down from 17.78% in August 2019," the report says.

According to the central bank, monthly food inflation rose by just 1 % from 18.54% in August, to 19.54% in September 2019, on account of increases in bread and cereals, meat, vegetables and oils and fats prices.

"Prices of bread and mealie-meal surged, largely as a result of shortages of wheat and maize grain, respectively. Meat product prices also registered increases, particularly pork and poultry, due to the rise in the cost of stock feed," the report said.

However, Zimbabwe National Statistics Agency (ZimStats) in September 2019 said a family of five people required at least $2 192 to meet its basic needs for it not to be deemed poor, representing a 20 percent jump from the previous month.

The jump reflected a continued increase in the prices of goods and services, after the figure jumped from $1 827 in August 2019.

ZimStats said during the same month, an individual required $176.61, up from $145.06 in August.

The obtaining circumstances have led to a gross under-estimation of the hardships Zimbabwean workers are going through as the majority are still earning below $1 000.

Civil servants have since declared incapacitation to continue reporting for work with the recent doctors' strike having reached an all-time worst record after entering a continuous four month period.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Business
Southern Africa
Governance
Currencies
Banking
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.