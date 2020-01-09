Tanzania: Local Supermarket Commits to Create Jobs, Boost Economy

A LOCAL supermarket 'MR Discount hyper supermarkets' has expressed its commitment to create job opportunities and participate fully in supporting the country's economic growth.

The supermarkets have posed business competition against others from countries such as Kenya and South Africa.

The high competition is linked to excellent services and affordable price of products.

Speaking during an exclusive interview earlier this week, the Managing Director of Mr Discount Supermarkets Mr Khalid Salim said they were finalizing preparations for the opening of a new branch of another Mr Discount store in the City centre 'Samora Street'.

He said the supermarkets are committed to creating jobs and contribute to the country's economic growth.

"Our policy at Mr Discount is that we want people to get a better price than any other place. We want our business to be like the name itself (Mr Discount)," he said.

He said they got the idea to start a Supermarket in 2017 after discovering that the supermarkets at the time were owned by foreigners and more jobs were taken by foreigners than Tanzanians.

"After discovering that supermarkets are foreigners we grabbed opportunity and launched Mr. Discount in 2017. We thank God that for over two years now, we have provided great competition by providing quality and reliable services at a discounted price to our customers."

Mr Salim also said that they are currently buying products from various foreign and locally suppliers in Tanzania saying they want to see the business and revenues benefit locals and national economy.

"Currently we have recruited more than 100 fellow Tanzanians from all of our stores in Dar es Salaam. Our future plan is to launch our services to other cities such as Mwanza, Mbeya, Arusha but we will start with Dodoma city," he said.

Currently Mr Discount stores are available in four branches within the city of Dar es Salaam.