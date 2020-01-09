Tanzania: Struggle Against Thievery Should Be Sustained

9 January 2020
Tanzania Daily News (Dar es Salaam)

WHENEVER we discuss political, economic and social issues, which are at the very core of the livelihood and prosperity of Tanzanians, it is most helpful for us to look back to where we started off as a nation.

Our memories, of both senior citizens who were youngsters when the then Tanganyika became an independent nation in 1961 and subsequently merged with Zanzibar in 1964 to produce Tanzania, as well as the relatively younger ones to whom recollections of highlights of the past were, are critical inputs into that pursuit.

The leadership core revolving around the Father of the Nation, Mwalimu Julius Nyerere, cited poverty, ignorance and disease as the major problems to which wananchi were obliged to join forces in confronting.

The message being driven home was that political independence was not an end in itself; that, so long as the people were being tortured by those major problems, their independence was at best highly diluted, and at best meaningless. Hence the major focus being put on confronting the said problems.

On ignorance for one, the immediate post-independence era laid much emphasis on schools at various levels, as avenues for acquiring education.

The struggle continues, but it is apparent that, whereas some problems are understandable, others are products of evil forces, in the form of, crooked elements, the public school component one of victims.

One of the illustrative cases relates to Wanyere B Primary School in Suguti Ward, in Mara Region's Musoma District, for whom lessons are conducted in the shade of trees.

Village Chairman Thomas Musiba sorrowfully recounts that money that wananchi raised between 2017 and 2019 to ease the problem was embezzled.

He has furthermore disclosed that the central government had disbursed 46 million shillings for the construction of a teachers' staff room, two classrooms and some toilets, but the contractor vanished before the project was completed.

Stories of that nature are commonplace, whose history is traceable to the culture that had preceded the Fifth Phase government, whereby 'deal fixing' was a virtual devil inspired industry.

Crooked individuals perceived whatever positions they held in whatever sector, was, so to speak, a grand opportunity to loot.

Naturally, the education sector wasn't spared, and, in spite of the earnest resolve by the government to curb the trend, some diehard elements don't give up easily. So, the struggle must continue !

Read the original article on Daily News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Tanzania Daily News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Daily News

Most Popular
Tanzania
East Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.