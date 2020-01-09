Tanzania: Mrema Says to Seek Sh2bn in Compensation From Government

8 January 2020
The Citizen (Dar es Salaam)
By Aurea Simtowe

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) National Chairman Augustine Mrema is seeking for a payment of Sh2 billion compensation over false accusations levelled against him during the third phase government under retired president Benjamin Mkapa.

Besides the compensation, the former Home Affairs minister has written a letter, requesting the incumbent President John Magufuli to meet him (Mrema) so that he could talk to the president over what the third phase administration did to him.

Mrema made the statement today Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at a meeting with reporters on the country's political situation from the third phase administration to the current one.

Mrema said on different occasions within Mkapa's administration that there were false accusations levelled against him including the retired president involving him with a Sh500 million bribe during a parliamentary campaign for the Temeke Constituency in 1996.

Mrema also complained of being involved in producing different documents that involved government leaders, being involved in bribery accusations and using fabricated evidence to win his case.

He explained that since the government says laying false charges against a person is a criminal offense and the culprits are supposed to be arrested and taken to court and the affected person is supposed to be paid a compensation, he is asking President Magufuli to pay him a compensation on behalf of the government.

Also Read

T-Bills auction undersubscribed by 70 pc

Ruling on Dar City Mayor request for court injunction Thursday

A more consolidated telecoms sector ensures a continuation of steady investment into the sector

Uganda frees 9 Rwandan prisoners to ease tensions with Kigali

"Since there were false accusations levelled against me, which is an offence by law, I'm asking the President of Tanzania (John Magufuli) and his government to pay me Sh2 billion in compensation, because all this was done to help the ruling party and its government to win over me politically," said Mrema

"The compensation cash is for salt and if they don't compensate me, I will sue them to the citizens of the country and I'm asking President Magufuli to end once and for all the culture of victimizing people in the country and my victimization as well," he said

He says the act of laying the false charges affected him psychologically as the community around perceived him as an evil person following constant arrests by security organs.

Read the original article on Citizen.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Citizen. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Citizen

Most Popular
Tanzania
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.