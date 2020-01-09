Tanzania: Mrema Says to Seek Sh2bn in Compensation From Government

Dar es Salaam — Tanzania Labour Party (TLP) National Chairman Augustine Mrema is seeking for a payment of Sh2 billion compensation over false accusations levelled against him during the third phase government under retired president Benjamin Mkapa.

Besides the compensation, the former Home Affairs minister has written a letter, requesting the incumbent President John Magufuli to meet him (Mrema) so that he could talk to the president over what the third phase administration did to him.

Mrema made the statement today Wednesday, January 8, 2020 at a meeting with reporters on the country's political situation from the third phase administration to the current one.

Mrema said on different occasions within Mkapa's administration that there were false accusations levelled against him including the retired president involving him with a Sh500 million bribe during a parliamentary campaign for the Temeke Constituency in 1996.

Mrema also complained of being involved in producing different documents that involved government leaders, being involved in bribery accusations and using fabricated evidence to win his case.

He explained that since the government says laying false charges against a person is a criminal offense and the culprits are supposed to be arrested and taken to court and the affected person is supposed to be paid a compensation, he is asking President Magufuli to pay him a compensation on behalf of the government.

Also Read

T-Bills auction undersubscribed by 70 pc

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Ruling on Dar City Mayor request for court injunction Thursday

A more consolidated telecoms sector ensures a continuation of steady investment into the sector

Uganda frees 9 Rwandan prisoners to ease tensions with Kigali

"Since there were false accusations levelled against me, which is an offence by law, I'm asking the President of Tanzania (John Magufuli) and his government to pay me Sh2 billion in compensation, because all this was done to help the ruling party and its government to win over me politically," said Mrema

"The compensation cash is for salt and if they don't compensate me, I will sue them to the citizens of the country and I'm asking President Magufuli to end once and for all the culture of victimizing people in the country and my victimization as well," he said

He says the act of laying the false charges affected him psychologically as the community around perceived him as an evil person following constant arrests by security organs.