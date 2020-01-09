Tanzania: Ruling On Dar City Mayor Request for Court Injunction Thursday

Dar es Salaam — The request by the Dar es Salaam City Mayor Mr Isaya Mwita seeking court injunction to stop any meeting by the Dar es Salaam City Council to impeach and remove him from office will be known on Thursday January 9, 2020.

This follows the legal battle between teams of lawyers from the plaintiff (Mr Mwita) and the defendant side (Dar es Salaam City Council and the Attorney General) on Wednesday January 8, 2020 at the Kisutu resident magistrate court.

Mr Mwita's request is under the docket of the Kisutu resident magistrate court Ms Janeth Mtega, who is expected to rule whether the Mayor has a genuine reason to obtain court injunction or the council should continue with impeachment mission today.

Also Read

T-Bills auction undersubscribed by 70 pc

A more consolidated telecoms sector ensures a continuation of steady investment into the sector

Uganda frees 9 Rwandan prisoners to ease tensions with Kigali

Through his lawyer Mr Hekima Mwasipu, the Lord Mayor has asked the court to stop any procedure by the DCC from removing him from office, until the filed request is ruled.

He asked the court to stop any DCC meeting to discuss agenda related to his impeachment.

Meanwhile, the Dar es Salaam City Council (DCC) has suspended the meeting scheduled to be held Thursday until Friday, January 10, without giving the reasons.

Among of the agenda of the meeting was to receive the report from special committee appointed to investigate abuse of office allegations against the city mayor Mr Isaya Mwita.

Various councillors have told The Citizen that they have received a message from the city executive director Ms Sporah Liana informing the postponment of the Thursday's meeting.

The Temeke Municipal Mayor Mr Abdallah Chaurembo said he received a message about the postponement of the meeting, citing the court case filed by Mr Mwita.