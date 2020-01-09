Tanzania: Halima Mdee Outlines Priorities As Bavicha Chairperson

Dar es Salaam — Ms Halima Mdee, who managed to defend her seat as Chadema women chairpersonship in an intra-party election held toward the end of 2019 has outlined some of her priorities as she serves the second term.

Championing women, children and protection of national interests as well advocating for the rule of law and political space are high on the agendas of the re-elected Bavicha national chairman.

"We will go across the country for campaigns as the vice chairperson Zanzibar said it is an election year and there is no one who will dictate how we will campaign," said Ms Mdee during a meeting with reporters in Dra es Salaam yesterday.

She insisted that as the leader of the party's women wing she will make sure that they will be on the forefront to sell the party's policies to voters this year.

"You all know that currently we have been induced in a political culture which is new to us; we aren't allowed to conduct political activities but since this is an election year we will make sure that no one stops us," said Ms Mdee.

In doing so Ms Mdee said Bavicha will be reminding the authorities that the country's peace, humanity, harmony and people dignity must be protected by locals and cannot rely on the foreigners.

Also Read

T-Bills auction undersubscribed by 70 pc

Ruling on Dar City Mayor request for court injunction Thursday

A more consolidated telecoms sector ensures a continuation of steady investment into the sector

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Tanzania Governance By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Uganda frees 9 Rwandan prisoners to ease tensions with Kigali

She expressed her optimism that with the support from party leaders Bavicha will ensure that people's rights in the country are protected.

"We won't just stand and watch people being shot in public and no action is taken. We also can't tolerate to see that school age going children are out of school," said Ms Mdee.

She also criticized the economic sabotage Act, which according to her is used to silence the government critics.

The Kawe Member of Parliament said basing on the last civic polls where the ruling CCM scooped over 96 per cent of the seats there are every signs that the general election might not be free and fair.

Ms Mdee said those, who were voted into office in the civic election don't have political legitimacy since some contestant and voters were deprived their constitutional right.

However, she vowed that Bavicha and other wings in the opposition will not bow down in the future elections.