Africa: Namibia Beat Nigeria in Thriller

Namibia scored a nail-biting one run victory against Nigeria at the Cubs Week in Stellenbosch on Wednesday.

Namibia were all out for 219, but then dismissed Nigeria for 218 to secure their first victory at the tournament.

In Namibia's innings, JC Balt (9) and Jaden Cloete (2) were dismissed early on, but Scott Winborn and Renier Bosman revived the innings with an 87-run partnership, before Bosman was out for 34.

Winborn went on to score 67, which came off 79 balls and included one six and eight fours, while there were also good contributions from Gerhard Janse van Rensburg (38), and Matthew de Gouveia (20) before Namibia were all out for 219 off 45,5 overs.

In their run chase, Nigeria lost regular wickets, but opener Olaleye Elijah kept them in the hunt, before he was dismissed by Addo Iita for 43, with the total at 95/5.

Nigeria's middle order batsmen continued to chip in with important contributions as Taiwo Mohamed scored 40, Jimoh Rahman 30, Sylvester Okpe 20 and Miracle Akhige 15, but they were eventually all out for 218, just two runs short of victory.

Jan Ivan van Dyk was Namibia's top bowler, taking three wickets for 26 runs, while Addo Iita took 2/13.