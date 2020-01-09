Kenya: Pembroke House School Kids Give New Meaning to Reporting Back to School

Photo: Courtesy/Nairobi News
The viral photo of Pembroke House learners reporting back to school.
9 January 2020
Nairobi News (Nairobi)
By Keshi Ndirangu

Pembroke House School has been a topic of discussion since schools reopened on Monday.

All after a picture was shared on social media showing the kids arriving back at the school from the December holidays.

The picture, which has since gone viral, shows the children being dropped off by a chartered plane.

The international school located in Nakuru County, Gilgil-Nyahururu, offers British curriculum and boarding facilities for children aged 2 and 13 years.

Students in this school enjoy activities like fishing, scrap booking, yoga, fine art colouring, synchronised swimming and horse-riding lessons which cost Sh22,150 per term.

HIGH COST SCHOOL

Students in this school also sit for the prestigious London Academy of Music and Dramatic Art (LAMDA) exams.

The basic school fees per term can range from Sh87,500 for Pre-Nursery and Nursery students to Sh784,800 for children between the 3 and 8 years.

Naturally, there were varied and hilarious comments to the viral photo.

School bus.. rather school plane.. it's back to school at Pembroke House Gilgil Kenya 🙂😂 pic.twitter.com/TmJP4uh1PB -- Okello Onyango 'wuon sibuor' Jakalam (@theonlyjaluo) January 6, 2020

How students are arriving at Pembroke House School Kenya for the new term.

Did you study at a Polling station or a Presidential debate venue ?

Some of us started our schooling at Polling stations and turned out just fine.@Jane_nkyalo pic.twitter.com/6SLfhYp5Uj

-- Eric Ndemange (@_ericndemange) January 7, 2020

Schools Opening day, Pembroke School.

You guys wa long distance buses from hapo Machakos bus stop, 9 hours journey... ..unafika shule umechoka ni kama umetoka wrestling. pic.twitter.com/w2xuZO92TM

-- Clive Wanguthi (@WanguthiClive) January 6, 2020

Back to school #Pembroke house school reporting back..#Lanes! 💪 pic.twitter.com/XXAXCQNnPB

-- Kevin Gichuki (@KevinGichuki3) January 7, 2020

Read the original article on Nairobi News.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Nairobi News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nairobi News

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.