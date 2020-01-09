Kenya: Schools Warned Against Forcing Students to Repeat Classes

Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Maow has warned school heads against forcing or allowing learners to repeat classes over poor performance.

Mr Maow maintained that they must be moved to the next class regardless of their grades.

The administrator said forcing students to repeat classes was contributing to an uptick of dropout cases as most of the learners, especially girls, consider quitting education and end up getting married at a young age.

"School heads should not allow learners repeat any class. They should instead allow them transit to the next class irrespective of whether they pass exams or not," he said.

He said his officers will be visiting all public schools in the area to examine student registers and ensure that there were no discrepancies in the number of learners at previous and subsequent classes.

While addressing journalists in Isiolo town, he also appealed to parents to comply with the directive noting that it will help in realisation of the government's 100 percent transition programme.

"Parents must ensure their children are in school and should there be issues, inform my office so that we see how the students can be helped to pursue their education," he said.

The administrator also asked parents to monitor their children while at home so that they are not lured into joining terror groups.

RISK ARREST

Meanwhile, County Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director Alex Cheruiyot warned school heads against allowing unregistered teachers work at their institutions.

He said principals and the management teams risk arrest for allowing teachers without TSC numbers to continue teaching in their schools.

"All teachers, in both primary and secondary schools, must have a TSC number. The school heads risk arrest for allowing the unregistered tutors work at their schools," said Mr Cheruiyot.

The official also advised local residents to sell their livestock and use the funds to educate their children for a better society.

"Sell your animals and invest in education and I can assure you that the returns will be much higher," he said.