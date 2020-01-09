Kenya: Schools Warned Against Forcing Students to Repeat Classes

9 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Waweru Wairimu

Isiolo Deputy County Commissioner Mohammed Maow has warned school heads against forcing or allowing learners to repeat classes over poor performance.

Mr Maow maintained that they must be moved to the next class regardless of their grades.

The administrator said forcing students to repeat classes was contributing to an uptick of dropout cases as most of the learners, especially girls, consider quitting education and end up getting married at a young age.

"School heads should not allow learners repeat any class. They should instead allow them transit to the next class irrespective of whether they pass exams or not," he said.

He said his officers will be visiting all public schools in the area to examine student registers and ensure that there were no discrepancies in the number of learners at previous and subsequent classes.

While addressing journalists in Isiolo town, he also appealed to parents to comply with the directive noting that it will help in realisation of the government's 100 percent transition programme.

"Parents must ensure their children are in school and should there be issues, inform my office so that we see how the students can be helped to pursue their education," he said.

The administrator also asked parents to monitor their children while at home so that they are not lured into joining terror groups.

RISK ARREST

Meanwhile, County Teachers Service Commission (TSC) Director Alex Cheruiyot warned school heads against allowing unregistered teachers work at their institutions.

He said principals and the management teams risk arrest for allowing teachers without TSC numbers to continue teaching in their schools.

"All teachers, in both primary and secondary schools, must have a TSC number. The school heads risk arrest for allowing the unregistered tutors work at their schools," said Mr Cheruiyot.

The official also advised local residents to sell their livestock and use the funds to educate their children for a better society.

"Sell your animals and invest in education and I can assure you that the returns will be much higher," he said.

Read the original article on Nation.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Nation

Most Popular
Kenya
East Africa
Education
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.