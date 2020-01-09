South Africa: 2020 - Ramaphosa Has Everything to Win - and Everything to Lose

opinion

Will 2020 be the year in which Cyril Ramaphosa musters enough support within the ANC to turn South Africa around, or will the 'fightback' pseudo-revolutionaries win the next battle?

As the debates rage on as to whether the ANC's 8 January speech will give us as a country a real sense of purpose and direction, I am wearier of the dark clouds gathering with regard to the showdown with the public sector unions and the inevitable arrests of high-profile political types this year.

After what we observed as a very clever strategy by the government with regards to the SAA showdown with the unions, we can safely assume that organised labour will be more ready and prepared for such a showdown at some of the other state-owned enterprises (SoEs), especially Eskom. Placing Eskom under business rescue might in the end not be a bad strategy, but unions will have much more leverage this time around unlike their counterparts at the national carrier. After all, we could do without the national airline but from what we have seen, as citizens we cannot do without electricity, as my good friend Richard Calland so aptly reminds us in his article in the last...