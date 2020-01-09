Namibia: Williams, Smit Star in Big Victory

Craig Williams and JJ Smit played starring roles as Namibia thumped Oman by 52 runs in their Cricket World Cup League 2 match in Muscat on Wednesday.

Williams scored 129 not out, while Zane Green added 62, and with most of their other batsmen weighing in with useful contributions, Namibia reached a formidable total of 324 for seven wickets off their 50 overs.

Oman tried valiantly to make a match of it, with Suraj Kumar scoring 58, Mohammed Nadeem 41 and Mohammad Sanuth 40, but JJ Smit sealed Namibia's victory with a great bowling spell of five wickets for 44 runs.

It was Namibia's first victory on their Oman tour, which sees them replacing Oman in third position on the log, behind the leaders United States and Scotland.

After winning the toss and electing to bat, Namibia got off to a slow start and when Stephen Baard was dismissed for a duck in the third over, they only had five runs on the board.

JP Kotze added a rapid 27 and when captain Gerhard Erasmus was out for 29, Namibia were well set at 106 off 18 overs.

Williams, who was reprimanded by coach Pierre de Bruyn for batting too slowly in their defeat to UAE on Monday, took the criticism to heart as he came out swinging, hitting a six off the very first ball he faced.

Zane Green also kept the scoreboard ticking with regular boundaries, before he was bowled by Zeeshan Maqshood for 62, which came off only 55 balls and included 11 fours.

JJ Smit joined Williams and they put Namibia firmly in charge with an 83-run partnership before Smit was dismissed for 31.

Williams, meanwhile, upped the tempo to reach his 50 off 40 balls, but Oman pace bowler Bilal Khan dismissed Smit and Jan Frylinck off successive balls to peg Namibia back to 213/6 in the 38th over.

Williams, however, regained the initiative with some big boundaries, and went on to reach his century off only 85 balls.

Karl Birkenstock added a valuable 28 runs and Pikky Ya France 10, and by the end of the innings, Williams was still standing on 129 not out, which came off 94 balls and included six sixes and 13 fours.

Set a huge victory target, Oman came out swinging, but Smit struck the first blow when he bowled Khawar Ali for 25.

Namibia kept the pressure up with regular wickets and when Aqib Ilyas was run out for 18, Oman were struggling at 66 for four wickets.

Oman, however, rose to the challenge as their middle order batsmen all weighed in with important contributions.

Mohammed Nadeem and Suraj Kumar put on 92 runs for the fifth wicket, but Smit once again got the breakthrough, dismissing Kumar for 58 and Nadeem for 41, and with the total at 170/6 Oman were still well behind.

They kept on fighting, though, with Mohammad Sanuth scoring 40, Sandeep Goud 34 and Naseem Khushi 27, but Smit wrapped up the innings with two wickets off successive balls, to dismiss Oman for 272, still 52 runs short of the target.

There were also good bowling performances by Jan Izak de Villiers, who took 2/47, while Craig Williams took 1/49 and Jan Frylinck 1/45.

Namibia now take on the UAE in their third match in Muscat on Thursday.