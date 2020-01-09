Zimbabwe: Bulawayo Targets Borehole Rehabilitation to Ease City Water Woes

9 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

Authorities in waterless Bulawayo have set sights towards the completion of the rehabilitation of boreholes at the Nyamandlovu Aquifer this year in attempts to avert potential disaster ever posed by the city's continued water challenges.

As of Wednesday this week, the city 's total dam percentage stood at 35.40%.

The city's perennial water woes saw the troubled local authority decommission two of its major water supply dams, Umzingwane and Upper Ncema last year.

The city is also expected to decommission its third dam, Lower Ncema within the next few weeks.

Presenting his end of year message to residents Wednesday, city mayor Solomon Mguni said the Nyamandlovu Aquifer at Epping Forest will bring an additional 10 mega litres of water to the city.

"We anticipate the completion of the Epping Forest project in the new year which is expected to bring in at least 10 mega litres of water per day.

"Due to the El nino and Elnina effects and climate change, water supply challenges are currently being faced by the residents of Bulawayo.

"We remain hopeful for bountiful rains that will ensure that we provide adequate water supply to the residents," said Mguni.

The mayor said the year under review had presented numerous challenges and obstacles to the city's efforts to deliver quality service to rate payers.

"Other persistent challenges affecting service delivery effectiveness included inadequate manpower, limited and obsolete plant, equipment and vehicles, erratic fuel and electricity shortages," said the Mayor.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: New Zimbabwe

Most Popular
Zimbabwe
Southern Africa
Environment
Water
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.