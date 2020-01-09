South Africa: Time to Shed Light On Eskom's Failures and Cut the Fairy Tales

8 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
opinion By Jon Foster-Pedley

Load shedding is bad and Stage 6 is terrible. The lies and obfuscation that surround Eskom and its problems are just as bad. It's time for full disclosure and transparency.

When Eskom declared Stage 6 load shedding recently, South Africa convulsed in a state of incredible anger. It's not that the lights had been cut off - we have been living through this since 2007 in one form or another. It's not even that we were promised earlier in 2019 that the worst that we would ever experience again would be Stage 1, still harmful, but a fraction of the disruption of Stage 4.

It's that Stage 6 was brand new, so new in fact that load shedding apps like EskomSePush hadn't even updated their schedules - because the cities and towns which draw up the local rosters hadn't ever considered we could get beyond Stage 4. No one knew what it meant, how long the power would stay off and when it would be turned off again after coming back on. The net result was despondency and anger.

The situation wasn't helped by the fact that the president was out of the country. Pravin Gordhan, the responsible minister of...

