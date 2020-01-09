Zimbabwe: Spate of Murder Cases Worries Cops

The Zimbabwe Republic Police (ZRP) has expressed concern over an increase in murder cases emanating from disputes, infidelity and robberies that have been reported countrywide since last month.

National police spokesperson Assistant Commissioner Paul Nyathi urged the public to respect the sanctity of human life.

He said on December 29, 2019, a 32-year-old man died after he was stabbed on the right thigh with a knife by his girlfriend's ex-husband at Naude Compound, Mkwasine, Chiredzi, at about 10pm.

"The accused who was accompanied by a friend found the victim inside his ex-wife's bedroom and broke the door. The accused drew a knife from his accomplice's satchel and stabbed the victim, who tried to flee, but collapsed and died a few metres from the scene," he said.

Police attended the scene and recovered the murder weapon and both suspects were arrested on January 2 in Triangle.

Another 18-year-old man died recently after he was stabbed on the chest at a nightclub in Ngundu.

He had accidentally stepped on the suspect's foot and the latter refused to accept his apology.

"Police are looking for Sipathokuhle Gurajena (20) a female adult of Maribha Village, Chivi, who fled from the scene after committing the offence," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

He said in Epworth on Unity Day, a 25-year-old man was found lying helplessly near Overspill Pharmacy in Epworth.

"It is suspected that the man could have been assaulted during a robbery. The man was ferried to Chitungwiza Central Hospital and later transferred to Parirenyatwa Group of Hospitals where he passed on in the ICU," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

Four men have also been arrested in connection with the murder of a 41-year-old man in Makosa, Mutoko.

The man was accused of stealing cash from a shop owned by one of the suspects.

"We urge members of the public not to take the law into their own hands," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

A self-styled prophet has also been arrested in Bulawayo after a woman and her daughter passed on in the city on December 28, 2019 due to suspected poisoning after they were given a concoction by the prophet.

"The concoction was purportedly meant to cleanse them of bad luck. Members of the public are warned against visiting self-styled prophets as they risk losing their lives due to administration of dangerous and life threatening concoctions."

Asst Comm Nyathi said in Mbembesi, a 28-year-old woman was found dead about 50 metres from her bedroom hut on December 27, 2019.

Investigations led to the arrest of a 28-year-old man who had earlier attempted to rape her after breaking into her house.

Police in Nyanga arrested 10 suspects in connection with a case of murder in which a 63-year-old woman was fatally assaulted.

This followed the disappearance of a three-year-old baby in 2018 in which the victim was fingered as a suspect.

A Karoi couple was also found dead early this month after a misunderstanding over infidelity and financial imprudence in the marriage.

"There were reports of domestic violence within the marriage and efforts to reconcile the couple by a relative were not fruitful.

"The body of the woman was found hanging on an electric pole while that of the man was found hanging at a nearby farm. We urge the public to seek counselling to resolve differences instead of resorting to violence or suicide," Asst Comm Nyathi said.

A 40-year-old man attacked a 27-year-old woman with a machete at Dunstan Farm in Ruwa after his love proposal was allegedly turned down.

"The accused got incensed when the victim phoned neighbours to alert them of his presence leading to the assault. The use of machetes in mining and other areas will not be tolerated. Accused will appear in court soon," Asst Comm Nyathi said.