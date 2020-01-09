Zimbabwe: Vibrant Gardens in Times of Drought

opinion

Like many Southern African countries, Zimbabwe is likely to face another crippling drought in the 2019-2020 cropping season.

This will worsen the food situation for millions of people who are already in need of food assistance.

According to the latest Geo Global Agricultural Monitoring Initiative (GEOGLAM) special report on the Southern Africa 2019-2020 cropping season, the entire Southern African region is forecast to receive below average rainfall that may affect crops and reduce yields sharply.

The National Geographic Society defines drought as an extended period of unusually dry weather with not enough rain or other precipitation.

However, the term drought has different meanings to different people, especially depending on their area's climate and the effects of water deficiency.

This is what Zimbabwe is experiencing, hence drought-resistant gardening for homes is more than just a neat idea, it's now a necessity.

Angela Counter, in her writing titled, "Drought-resistant vegetables to plant if you rarely get rain" noted that choosing the right combination of vegetables, paying attention to planting dates, and modifying your approach to irrigation and planning can help you grow food despite less hospitable conditions.

Zimbabweans should stop depending on nature this year, but plant a drought-resistant vegetable garden and be prepared if the rains do not fall.

Families should try to make their gardens more drought-resistant, and this is not necessarily about digging them up and starting all over again.

Agricultural experts agree that in such times, people at their home gardens must now think more about appropriate soil cultivation, plant choice and garden maintenance.

Faced with that certainty, Zimbabweans should adopt methods of conserving water or looking for drought-resistant vegetables, varieties that have evolved into growing in hot and dry realms.

Then there is need to answer the questions, what types of drought-tolerant vegetables work best in a low water garden and what are some other tips for growing low water vegetables?

Although there are a number of drought-tolerant vegetable varieties available, without some planning, extreme drought and heat will kill even those that can withstand harsh weather.

During our days in high school, I remember my agriculture teacher stressing that no matter how favourable a climate is, planting at the correct time is crucial.

According to agronomist, Amy Grant, gardeners should sow seeds earlier in the spring to take advantage of the warm weather and jump-start the growing season, or plant later in the fall to minimise the use of irrigation and use seasonal rains to your advantage.

She pointed out that there is need to add a three to four-inch layer of mulch, which can cut the need for watering in half.

Gardeners can use grass clippings, dried leaves, straw or shredded bark and pine needles to keep the soil cooler and reduce evaporation.

Another drought mitigation measure is to make raised beds for vegetable gardens because they retain water better than open beds.

Agronomists also encourage people to plant their crops in groupings or hexagonal offset patterns as this will provide shade from the leaves to keep the soil cooler and water from evaporating.

There is the need to consider companion planting -- a method of grouping crops together to reap the benefits from each other.

Also encouraged is the use of drip system when watering gardens.

Drip system is a type of micro-irrigation system that has the potential to save water and nutrients by allowing water to drip slowly to the roots of plants, either from above the soil surface or buried below the surface.

The goal is to place water directly into the root zone and minimise evaporation.

Encouraged also is to water the garden late in the evening or early in the morning.

There is need to water more heavily when the plants are very young and reduce the amount as they mature.

Drought-resistant vegetables encouraged for Zimbabweans to plant during this dry spell are those with short days to maturity.

Other options include the miniature varieties, bell peppers and eggplant for example.

They need less water for fruit development than their larger cousins.

Some of the best drought-resistant vegetables that are encouraged to be planted in this dry period include but not limited to: beans (all varieties, pole and dry beans), cantaloupe, okra, cucumbers, eggplants, melons, pepper (all varieties), sweet potatoes, tomatillo, jicama, sweet and seed corn, squash (winter and summer), watermelons and tomatoes (try early producing or heat-resistant varieties like Early Girl, Roma, Marvel Striped).

Additionally, other vegetables you might have success with in dry climates are rhubarb, arugula, chard, turnips, potatoes, endive, garlic, leeks, cabbage, onions, spinach, asparagus, woody herbs (rosemary, thyme, sage, oregano), beets and broccoli.

So if one needs to shop for seeds of the above vegetable varieties suitable for drought-resistant gardening, they should look for labels that clearly indicate that the vegetable withstands hot temperatures and has low to moderate water needs.

Also encouraged in times of drought is to buy young plants instead of starting your garden from seeds.

Therefore, what is clear now for Zimbabweans to be food-secure at their homes in this time of drought is to protect their gardens and do the necessary steps that conserve and save water.

For example, rain barrels, storage of grey water used around the homestead, and careful conservation measures to limit wastage are essential for a productive garden.

Another most effective tool is to have a reliable source of food in a dry climate and awareness of where the water is coming from and where it is going.

Going forward, despite that vegetables are mostly made up of water and, therefore, very susceptible to poor results in dry soil, there is scope to grow vegetables in ways that make the best use of water possible.