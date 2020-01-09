Zimbabwe: President Begins Annual Vacation

9 January 2020
The Herald (Harare)
By Yeukai Tazira

President Mnangagwa has started his annual leave after ending last year on a high with the successful hosting of the highly-subscribed Zanu PF 18th Annual National People's Conference in Goromonzi in December.

Acting Chief Secretary in the Office of the President and Cabinet Mr George Charamba, in a statement yesterday, said President Mnangagwa will be on leave for the next three weeks until the end of the month.

"The Office of the President and Cabinet wishes to advise that His Excellency the President, Cde E.D. Mnangagwa, has started his annual vacation which runs for the next three weeks until the end of the month," he said.

Mr Charamba said during the President's vacation, Vice Presidents Constantino Chiwenga and Kembo Mohadi will take turns to act.

"During this period, Honourable Vice Presidents General (Rtd) Dr C.G.D.N. Chiwenga and Colonel (Rtd) Cde K.C.D Mohadi, will take turns to act in his place, starting with Honourable Vice President Chiwenga.

"The President will spend his vacation in the country," he said.

