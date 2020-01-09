Zimbabwe: Dembare Need a New Leader

The hunt for a new team leader is likely to take centre stage when the Dynamos technical team meet next week to plan for the new Premiership football season without veteran Edward Sadomba, who retired last year.

Sadomba was roped in last year to provide the guidance, which the likes of Murape Murape offered at the turn of the decade, after the club lost most of their experienced players.

But with veteran skipper retired, the team needs a new figure of influence to rally their dressing room together and help connect with the management and the supporters.

His assistants -- Jimmy Tigere, Godfrey Mukambi and Simba Chinani -- have often found it difficult to fill in the big shoes won in the past by the likes of Sunday Chidzambwa, Francis Shonhai, Memory Mucherahowa, Justice Majabvi and Desmond Maringwa.

Dynamos have since signed former defender Partson Jaure from Manica Diamonds and the 29-year-old is likely to be key in their campaign.

The Dynamos technical team have revealed they do not want to repeat the mistakes they made last season and are looking to go full throttle on the market to reinforce their squad with experience.

Team manager Richard Chihoro, who has served DeMbare in that capacity for various years, believes the Glamour Boys can still be competitive in a league that has been invaded by well-oiled corporate sides.

Dynamos are finding it difficult to compete on the transfer market because of their limited financial muscle. This has also made it difficult to hold on to their key players.

As a result, they have resorted to rebuilding almost every season using the unorthodox way of holding trials, which also affected their quality and stature as local giants.

Chihoro yesterday said the technical team is set to meet next week to prepare their off-season programme. DeMbare will start their pre-season training on January 27.

"We are still to finalise on our programme. In fact, the technical team will meet next week to decide the path that we would want to follow.

"Obviously we do not want to repeat the mistakes that we have made in the previous seasons."

Out of desperation, Dynamos have been signing low-key players, most of whom lacked exposure at the highest level of domestic football.

But coach Tonderai Ndiraya has not made it a secret that they want battle-hardened personnel to beef up their squad.

"Most of the players that we had last year were inexperienced. I think three quarters of them had either come from academies or from Division One.

"Some of them were good players but you could see they always lacked that extra strength to shoulder the demands associated with playing for a team like Dynamos.

"They crumbled under pressure, they could not shift to the next gear when it was needed of them. Considering where we were coming from, it took them long to get into the groove.

"That is why we could not win most of the matches that we could have easily won and we are saying we would want to move from such a level.

"We need players that are talented, hungry for success and strong - physical and mentally. But it's not like we are going to dismantle the whole team, instead we will build on what we have," said Chihoro.

DeMbare are also not clear what will happen to the likes of Archford Gutu and Simba Nhivi, who were roped in mid-season but failed to justify themselves because of fitness issues.

"It's not a secret we want Dynamos to be competitive again in 2020 and beyond. We are aiming for that calibre of players that can take us back to the top, where we belong. So far we have identified some targets and it's work in progress," said Chihoro.

Despite managing to convince Jaure to rejoin them, Dynamos recruitment has continuously come under the spotlight. Eyebrows have been raised after they announced the signing of attacking midfielder Nkosi Mhlanga from Yadah and ex-Prince Edward pupils Tanaka Chidhobha and Lennox Mutsetse.

Chihoro defended the signings which he said were done with the technical team's blessings.

He said Dynamos are still looking forward to bring on board more high-profile names in the coming weeks subject to the availability of funds.