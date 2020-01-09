Zimbabwe: Chabi for Under-19 World Cup

Zimbabwean cricket umpire Iknow Chabi has been named among the officials to take charge of the upcoming International Cricket Council Under-19 World Cup to be held in South Africa.

Chabi, who is one of the rising umpires in the country, was given the vote of confidence for his first major tournament following appointments made by ICC yesterday.

The 35-year-old has stood in four T20Is and a single One Day International, in addition to his involvement in the domestic Logan Cup and Pro50 Championship tournaments.

Chabi made his international debut only two years ago in a T20I match between Zimbabwe and Pakistan during a home Triangular series. And on April 12 last year, he stood in his first ODI match between Zimbabwe and the United Arab Emirates.

He will be involved in the first warm-up game between hosts South Africa and Sri Lanka this Sunday, accompanied by Leslie Reifer of West Indies and Graeme LaBrooy as match referee.

Chabi will be back on the field next Wednesday for another warm-up match between Australia and Canada. Zimbabwe Under-19 team is also part of the World Cup competition and are in Group C along with Pakistan, Bangladesh and Scotland. The proper tournament will start on January 17 with experienced umpires Wayne Knights and Ravindra Wimalasiri taking charge of the opening match between South Africa and Afghanistan at the Diamond Oval in Kimberly.

Chabi will be in action the following day when he partners Australian Sam Nogajski for the match between New Zealand and debutants Japan at the PUK Oval in Potchefstroom.

He will return for another on-field appointment along with veteran Ian Gould when West Indies square off with Nigeria on January 23 at the Country Club Field in Kimberley.

English umpire Gould, whose esteemed senior international career came to an end when he retired during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019 on home soil, is one of the most respected men in the game.

Chabi will then officiate in the last group game between England and Nigeria, along with Adrian Holdstock. The Zimbabwean has also been designated as the fourth umpire in the match between Pakistan and Scotland on January 19 while he is due to perform the duties of TV Umpire between India and Japan two days later.

Cricketer Tino Mawoyo, who captained Zimbabwe Under-19 at the 2003-04 World Cup, was excited by Chabi's appointment.

"So proud! Congrats Iknow on your appointment to officiate at the ICC U19 World Cup. Fly the flag high and make us proud!" said Mawoyo in his congratulatory message.

In all, 16 umpires from 12 different countries will be on the field for five matches each in the first stage of the Under 19 World Cup, with eight also performing the role of TV umpire.

The 16 umpires will be joined by three match referees for the duration of the tournament, with former Sri Lanka international Graeme Labrooy officiating alongside home official Shaid Wadvalla and England's Phil Whitticase.

ICC senior manager (umpires and referees) Adrian Griffith said they were satisfied with the appointments. "The U19 Cricket World Cup is a very important event in our calendar as it brings together the world's most promising young players in a major ICC tournament, giving them the experience of competing on the global stage.

"We are committed to appointing the finest officials available and I have every confidence in the team travelling to South Africa for the U19 Cricket World Cup they will do a fine job. I wish them all the best," said Griffith.

Umpire and match referee appointments for the knock-out stages will be announced after the teams have been confirmed. The appointments for the Plate and Super League final will be finalised after the semi-finals.

ICC Under-19 Wold Cup appointments

Umpires: Roland Black, Ahmad Shah Pakteen, Sam Nogajski, Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid, Ian Gould, Wayne Knights, Rashid Riaz Waqar, Anil Chaudhary, Patrick Bongani Jele, Iknow Chabi, Nigel Duguid, Ravindra Wimalasiri, Masudur Rahman Mukul, Asif Yaqoob, Leslie Reifer, Adrian Holdstock

Match Referees: Graeme Labrooy, Shaid Wadvalla, Phil Whitticase