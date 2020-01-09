Zimbabwe: Take Time to Counsel Youths - First Lady

Chivi — First Lady Auxillia Mnangagwa has implored the elderly to spare time to counsel and advise youths to restore cultural norms and values that help keep society intact.

This comes at a time when the country is battling an increase in alcohol and drug abuse among youths, which has largely been blamed on the collapse of the extended family unit in which uncles and aunts played a vital role in moulding them.

The First Lady recently launched a successful Food and Culture Festival in a bid to preserve the Zimbabwean culture.

Addressing thousands of people at Masunda Secondary School in Chivi North yesterday, Amai Mnangagwa, who is the country's Health and Child Care Ambassador, decried the collapse of the extended family unit, which helped keep vices like drug abuse and prostitution at bay.

The First Lady was in Masvingo Province for her ongoing programme of interacting with the elderly countrywide.

"Elders, you cannot fold your arms and watch our children perish through drug and alcohol abuse," she said.

"Young girls are not in a better place. They are falling into prostitution and early marriages.

"You should organise meetings to counsel the youths so that their lives are not ruined."

The First Lady has a passion for the empowerment of youths, whom she has helped start income-generating projects countrywide, helping them to stay away from trouble.

But it is the collapse of the extended family unit that the First Lady feels is responsible for the current moral decadence.

"Shuviro yangu ndeyekuda kumutsiridza magariro nehukama hwedu hwataiita makarekare (My desire is for us to revive our traditional ways of life and kinship) and return to the extended family unit where everyone who lived close by was part of the family," she said.

"People always assisted each other in one way or the other.

"We knew our relations and kept them religiously. The elderly would get someone to assist them and accompany them on different missions. Where did this go?

"Today you saw us sweeping different households.

"Our aim is to promote love, unity and clean homes that are free from diseases."

The First Lady said her visits to communities were also in fulfilment of President Mnangagwa's call for cleanliness after he declared the first Friday of every month as a National Environment Cleaning Day.

She emphasised the need for chiefs' wives to play leading roles in communities by assessing the needs of the elderly and the vulnerable, and assisting them in any way possible.

"Chiefs wives, do you know you are opinion leaders? You should know how the elderly are living in the communities wherever you are.

"Teach the younger generation how to live well in communities and this will promote unity," she said with a motherly tone.

The First Lady has been to Midlands, Mashonaland Central and Mashonaland West provinces with her programme to ensure the elderly are properly looked after.

Yesterday, there was joy and jubilation when Amai Mnangagwa, together with women from different churches and local leaders, cleaned homes belonging to the elderly.

Amai Mnangagwa left the house of 89-year-old Gogo Beria Taruvinga spick-and-span after cleaning it to perfection.

Gogo Taruvinga had 10 children, but nine of them have since passed on and she now lives with her grandchildren.

She could not hide her happiness on receiving the First Lady at her home.

"I have never seen anything like this all my life.

"Amai Mnangagwa is so humble and has a golden heart. She always spares a thought for the elderly and the vulnerable.

"She is the country's First Lady, but she puts that aside when she is around the elderly.

"May God bless her," she said with a broad smile.

The Angel of Hope Foundation patron distributed an assortment of foodstuffs to more than 500 elderly people as belated Christmas presents.

Expecting mothers walked away with baby kits, courtesy of the First Lady.

Sekuru Patson Ushemakoto (83) also received food hampers and was overjoyed for what the First Lady had done for him and his grandchildren.

Masvingo Provincial Affairs Minister Ezra Chadzamira spoke glowingly of the First Lady's programme, which he said will help foster unity and cleanliness.

"We want to thank the First Lady for this programme," he said.

"This is indeed something good to bring smiles on the faces of the elderly. She is not selective and she is leaving us in clean environments.

"Through her Angel of Hope Foundation, she helps all her children and brings people together countrywide."

Present at the gathering were Higher and Tertiary Education, Innovation, Science and Technology Development Minister Professor Amon Murwira, Zanu PF Politburo members Cdes Josaya Hungwe, Paul Mangwana and Lovemore Matuke.

Secretary for Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Mr Nick Mangwana was also among the officials.