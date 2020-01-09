Zimbabwe: New Chapter for Chevrons

After a prolonged period on the sidelines of international Test cricket, Zimbabwe cricket team coach Lalchand Rajput has said his team will be looking for new beginnings when they host Sri Lanka for two Test matches in Harare later this month.

Zimbabwe, who were starved of the longer format of the game for 14 months, finally troop onto the pitch for the first game scheduled for January 19-23 at Harare Sports Club. The second game takes place at the same venue from January 27 to January 31.

The Chevrons did not play any Test cricket the whole of 2019, having last featured in November 2018 against Bangladesh.

Rajput told the Zimbabwe Cricket website that he was excited by the return of Test cricket and is looking forward to a competitive series against the Islanders.

"Sri Lanka are always a very competitive team who have been playing well and I am looking forward to the Test series.

"For us, it's a new beginning, a new chapter, and it's good that we are starting off with the long version which always brings the best out of players."

The last time Sri Lanka toured Zimbabwe for Test cricket was in October-November 2016, with the visitors winning the two-match series.

Zimbabwe are set to begin their training camp today, with players who have excelled in the first-class competition, the Logan Cup, getting a look-in.

Zimbabwe have started the new year in a brisk manner following the appointment of all-rounder Sean Williams as the new Test captain. Williams replaced retired batsman Hamilton Masakadza, who has since moved into the role of director of cricket.

The Chevrons players have had a chaotic year in 2019 but things are beginning to shape up again. The domestic league started off late in the year as a result of the freezing of funds following a ban by the International Cricket Council.

But players have been busy in the last month in the first class Logan Cup. This has been a decent platform for preparations and the selectors have also been looking into the statistics.

Former captain Brendan Taylor, Craig Ervine, PJ Moor, Sean Williams and Regis Chakabva are some of the players expected to play a pivotal part with the bat against Sri Lanka. Most of these core players, however, have not featured regularly in the domestic first class competition.

Midwest Rhinos opener Prince Masvaure has also done well in the Logan Cup. He is leading the run scorer with 258 runs under the belt at an average of 51.60 after three rounds of play.

Former Under-19 batsman Tinashe Kamunhukamwe has also been in good form raking up 252 runs in five innings at an average of 50.40.

On the bowling front, Kyle Jarvis, Tendai Chatara and Donald Tiripano are likely to retain their places in the pace bowling attack.

Brandon Mavuta was the first-choice spinner the last time Zimbabwe played a Test. The leg spinner recently claimed a five-wicket haul and this could count in his favour. Other slow bowlers who ought to be called up are left arm spinner Ainsley Ndlovu, the off-spinning duo of Tapiwa Mufudza and Roy Kaia. Tendai Chisoro and Tino Mutombodzi have also done well.

"We have the Logan Cup underway and the players who have been performing well will get a look-in. It's important to have players performing well in first-class cricket and I am happy that in the Logan Cup we have players who have scored centuries and taken five wickets and more.

"This bodes well for our preparations and it's always good to have players who are match-fit and in good nick.

"During our 10-day camp, we will attend to a few issues, including the processes, as we fine-tune our team ahead of the series," said Rajput.

Although Zimbabwe last played the red-ball game away to Bangladesh in November 2018, Rajput is confident his charges will still put on a competitive show on home soil.

"We know our home conditions better, our players are getting match-fit and enjoying some game time. So all we have to do is to get in the middle and perform," he said.

"We have not had much game time, so the players will be very keen and eager to seize this opportunity and do well."