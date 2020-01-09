Kenya: Ulinzi Stars Sink Wazito in Nakuru

8 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Francis Mureithi

Ulinzi Stars on Wednesday hit visiting Wazito 1-0 in a closely contested Kenyan Premier League match at Afraha Stadium, Nakuru.

Following the hard fought victory, the Benjamin Nyangweso coached side have now completed their first leg assignments with eight wins, seven draws and one loss.

Stewart Hall's Wazito had an upper hand in the attacking third particularly in the opening stages of the first half.

Wazito striker Pistone Mutamba should have given his side the opener in the 25th minute but his well taken cracker inside the box was cleverly blocked by Ulinzi defender Boniface Andayi.

Kenyan international striker Oscar Wamalwa gave Wazito goalkeeper Kevin Onyango no chance when he fired from the edge of the box following a square pass by Ibrahim Shambi to to give the soldiers the only goal of the match.

On resumption, Hall made three changes introducing Piscas Kirenge, Victor Ndinya and Elvis Rupia and rested Hassan Ali Abondo, Derrick Otanga and Amos Asembeka.

These changes saw Wazito raid the soldiers defence but goalkeeper Jackton Odhiambo frustrated their attempts with superb saves between the sticks.

On the opposite side, Ulinzi coach Benjamin Nyangweso also made three changes when he rested Daniel Waweru, Shambi and Wamalwa and introduced Boniface Onyango, Omar Bora Afya and Masuta Masita.

Hall blamed his boys for failing to capitalise on their second half resurgence to score.

"The playing surface was horrible but again my boys made no effort to cancel the one goal lead in the second half when they camped on the soldiers defence," said Hall.

Nyangweso was an elated man after finishing the first leg on a high note.

"The league is now entering crucial stages and the win is a morale booster ahead of our clash with Western Stima on Sunday," said Nyangweso.

Copyright © 2020 The Nation. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

