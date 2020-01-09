Kenya: Looming Health Crisis As Pupils Share One Toilet

8 January 2020
The Nation (Nairobi)
By Lillian Mutavi

More than 300 pupils of Kikunuani Primary in Kathiani, Machakos are staring at a health crisis following the institution's failure to repair toilets that caved in last year.

The students are now sharing one toilet that is on the verge of filling up. Parents have accused Kathiani MP Robert Mbui of neglecting the school.

The school Board of Management revealed that an application for emergency funding from CDF, the county government and the sponsoring church Salvation Army have not bore fruit.

Led by Peter Mwangangi, the parents urged the State and well-wishers to come to their rescue.

"The situation is getting worse. Classes have developed cracks on walls and floors," he said.

