Mozambique: CNE Orders Incineration of Ballots

8 January 2020
Agencia de Informacao de Mocambique (Maputo)

Maputo — All the ballots cast in the Mozambican general and provincial elections held on 15 October are to be incinerated on Wednesday.

The National Elections Commission (CNE), in an instruction dated last Friday, ordered the district and city elections commissions to destroy by incineration all the votes cast (including not only valid votes, but blank ballots and invalid votes).

The incineration should take place before representatives of the candidates, political parties, journalists, election observers, and the public at large.

This destruction is in line with the electoral legislation, which states that the votes shall be destroyed after the period for electoral appeals has ended.

However, the law sets no firm deadline for this. Given the opposition claims of massive fraud and irregularities during the October elections, the incineration seems, at the very least, hasty, since it destroys evidence. It means that there can never be any recount of the votes.

