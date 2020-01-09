Mozambique: Cahora Bassa Reports Increased Production

Maputo — Hidroelectrica de Cahora Bassa (HCB), the company that operates the Cahora Bassa dam on the Zambezi river, in the western Mozambican province of Tete, has reported a 7.3 per cent increase in the generation of electricity last year.

An HCB press release, dated Tuesday, said that in 2019 HCB's total production of electricity was 14,809 gigawatt-hours (GWh). This was a 7.3 per cent increase on the 2018 production of 13,659 GWh.

The target for 2020, the release added, is 14,938 GWh. This target takes into account the availability of water in the Cahora Bassa reservoir, the weather forecast for the Zambezi basin, and the availability of the equipment to generate and transmit electricity.

The company promises that it will continue to implement its modernisation plans "with the aim of improving the indices of energy reliability and the availability of equipment".

The HCB power station has five turbines, each with the capacity to generate 415 megawatts. Thus the theoretical maximum output from the dam is 2,075 megawatts. However, HCB does not normally operate all five turbines at the same time.