Zimbabwe: Businessman Buyanga Welcomes Baby Girl

8 January 2020
New Zimbabwe (London)

PROMINENT businessman Frank Buyanga was blessed with a baby girl in the early hours of Tuesday and did not lose time in announcing the news on his Facebook.

The African Medallion Group supremo welcomed his second child named Ariella Deborah and was showered with congratulatory messages by many followers and friends on his post.

Posted Buyanga, "Thank you Lord for an amazing delivery this morning. Welcome Ariella Deborah. I love you. 7/1/2020. A big thank you to the men and women of God who continue to pray for my two children. Isaiah 54:13 - All your children will be taught by the Lord and great will be their peace."

Buyanga starts the year on a positive note on the back of another successful year in business.

He is also the founder of Hamilton Foundation which assists people who lack basic needs and is widely viewed as an icon of youth empowerment and inspiration.

A regular guest of various prominent people including heads of state, the South African based businessman is said to be one of the wealthiest people in Zimbabwe and among the youngest millionaires in Africa.

He rarely shares details into his private life but is often involved in philanthropic and social initiatives and widely popular in business circles.

Read the original article on New Zimbabwe.

Copyright © 2020 New Zimbabwe. All rights reserved.

