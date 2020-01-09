South Africa: Sea Point High - Long, Hard Road to Matric Achievement

9 January 2020
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

Travelling long distances between township areas and schools is never easy -- learners are exposed to crime and other dangers while commuting. But despite these challenges, matriculants from Sea Point High in Cape Town have managed an 82% pass rate in the National Senior Certificate examinations.

Sibulele Samuel, Phelisa Mhlungulwana, Mihlali Mpako and Wonga Godolo are all 18-year-old learners at Sea Point High School, a former Model C school in Sea Point on the Atlantic Seaboard, one of Cape Town's more affluent suburbs. These students, who all matriculated on Wednesday, have one thing in common: they all spend up to four hours a day travelling every school day, using either private or public transport. This comprises two hours in the morning and another two hours travelling from Sea Point to their homes in the townships of the Cape Flats.

The boys -- Samuel and Godolo -- who live in Khayelitsha, tell Daily Maverick they get up at 4am just to make it to school by 8am, using two buses -- one from Khayelitsha to the Cape Town CBD and from there to their school. Samuel said he couldn't use the trains because "trains are too dangerous and slow and have...

