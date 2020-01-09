Rwandan Passport Holders' Visa-Free Access Up By 50%

Rwandan passport holders can now access 20 more destinations than they did in 2010, a new study by Henley Passport Index shows.

The passport index is a ranking of all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The index is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) which maintains arguably the world's largest and most accurate database of travel information.

In 2010, Rwandan passport holders could access only 39 countries visa-free which has risen to 59 countries as of 2020.

This has seen Rwanda's position on the index improve from 87th in 2010 to 83rd in 2020.

While the improvement by four positions might not appear as significant compared other rankings, an increase of visa-free access by 20 countries is the biggest in the region.

Over the decade, Kenyan passport holders can access six more countries, Tanzanians can access nine more destinations and Ugandan seven more destinations.

Burundians can access 12 more destinations in 2020 compared to 2010.

Over the last decade, Rwanda has signed agreements with countries outside the continent to allow visa-free access to countries such as Qatar, Singapore and Indonesia, among others.

A review of Rwanda's visa regime over the last decade shows that over the last decade, Rwanda has significantly adopted a progressive regime to ease access into the country.

For instance, beginning January 1, 2018, travellers from across the world began receiving a 30-day visa upon arrival following the establishment of a new visa regime.

The move was subject to reciprocation by countries across the world further increasing Rwanda's access to other countries.

The government has also been busy over the last decade entering pacts with countries across the world that have seen Rwandans became eligible to access visa-free access in more countries.

Why it's important

The 'growing strength' of the Rwandan passport serves multiple purposes for its holders.

At a time when there is increasing global competition for investment, economic opportunities and capital, a stronger passport means that in 2020, Rwandans can seek opportunities in more.

A 'more powerful passport' also means that as Rwanda seek to export products onto the global market, it's easier to showcase potential exports to multiple markets.

As Rwanda strives to introduce new technologies and concepts to develop different in aspects, 'a stronger passport' means that young Rwandans can access education and training from all across the globe.

With more Rwandans joining the middle class and having more disposable incomes, more visa-free access means they can conveniently travel for leisure.

The Directorate General of Immigration and Emigration is currently issuing electronic passports in compliance with the new East African Community technical specifications as well as International Civil Aviation Organisation.

The new documents feature enhanced security features ruling out chances of forgery and identity theft such as a microchip making it tamper-proof.

The new security features could, among other things, increase the chances of making the Rwandan passport 'stronger' to grant its holders access to more countries without stringent visa requirements.

Holders of the existing national passport have a two-year grace period to replace their travel document with the deadline lapsing in June 2021.

