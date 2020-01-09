East Africa: Hamdok Meets With IGAD Executive Secretary

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdulla Hamdok, has affirmed the importance of strengthening the Inter-Governmental Authority on Development (IGAD) to become an effective economic cooperation and partnership organization that helps in the development and growth in the region.

This came when he met Wednesday in his office at the Council of Ministers with the Executive Secretary of the IGAD Organization, Waraqana Gabeho, and his accompanying delegation in the presence of the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Asma Mohamed Abdall.

The meeting underscored the importance of the visits of the Prime Minister and the Chairman of the IGAD to the member states of the organization within the framework of the plan for progress of the peoples in the region.