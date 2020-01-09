Sudan: Council of Ministers Hears Briefing On Al-Genaina Incidents

Khartoum — The Council of Ministers , in its regular meeting Wednesday which was chaired by Dr Abdallah Hamdok, listened to a briefing about Al-Genaina incidents presented by Rime Minister and a number of ministers who accompanied him during his visit to Al-Genaina, West Darfur State.

Minister of Culture and Information and the government Spokesman Faisal Mohamed Salih said in press statements that the delegation which visited Al-Genaina city was chaired by Lieutenant General Mohamed Hamdan Daglo First Vice-President of the Sovereign Council and comprised member of Sovereign Council Hassan Sheikh Idris, Prime Minister Dr Abdallah Hamdok, Minister of Justice and the Attorney -General , besides numerous officials.

He disclosed that the delegation stayed several days in Al-Genaina city and that indicates to the country's political leadership's concern with settlement of these incidents

The Minister added that the delegation held a series of meetings with the stated government officials and native, societal and political leaders and it issued prompt decisions ,first of which was dispatching security enforcements from the Armed Forces and other regular forces to Al-Genaina to contribute to making control over the situations.

He further added that huge security forces were deployed , disclosing that the Prime Minister has lauded the major role carried out by the Armed Forces , Rapid Support Forces(RSF), police and General Intelligence Service(GIS) in keeping security and ensuring safe environment for organizations to assist people displaced due to the recent incidents.

The Minister said that a fact-finding committee was set up by the attorney-general and that the Committee has started work , explaining that all have acknowledged that the traditional means of settlement of conflicts through intervention of state and paying dias (blood money) have become not effective and that all the matter have been left for the fact-finding committee..

He stated that anyone involved in these incidents would be questioned a nd he would receive harsh punishment.

The Minister of Information said that the disputed parties x pointed to individuals affiliated to regular forces hailed from certain tribes involved in the incidents , pointing out that those individuals would be determined and lift impunity from them in order to bring them to justice as will be done with other citizens, saying " This is the method that will be adopted in resolution of such conflicts."

He said the Council of Ministers stressed importance of reactivation of the National Committee on Arms Collection so as to collect and prevent proliferation of arms amidst citizens.

The Minister said the problem erupted in Al-Genaina was due to politicization of tribes which appears in some states of the country , besides proliferation of weapons and that aggravated the crisis.

The Council of Ministers , the government Spokesman said, asked Allah-the All Mighty for blessing souls of those who killed in Al-Genaina incidents and martyrs of Antonio plane crash.

The Council of Ministers also heard a report from the ministerial delegation that visited Nyala, South Darfur State to inspect incidents of looting the UNAMID super camp in the city, the Minister said, adding that an investigation committee was formed and that it would submit its report soon.

Faisal Said that the Cabinet listened to report about its performance for 21 August-31 December and its 2020 work agenda presented by Minister of Cabinet Affairs Ambassador Omar Bashir Manis.