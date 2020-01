Dongola — The Wali (governor) of the Northern State, Maj. Gen. Mohamed Mohamed Al-Hassan Al-Saouri, has issued a decision relieving Dr. Mohamed Hussein Abdul-Gadir from the position of the General Director of the state's Ministry of Health and Social Development, in response to his resignation.

He issued another decision appointing Dr. Inas Abdul-Majeed as the General Director of the state's Ministry of Health and Social Development.