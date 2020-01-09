Sudan: Dr. Hamdok to Leave for Kawda

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, will visit to Kawda Thursday accompanied by a number of officials in his firsdt visit to this area which was isolated in the past, announcedf the government spokesman Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih.

Faisal said that the Prime Minister will visit Kawda in response to invitation by the leader of the People's Movement, Abdulaziz Al-HIlu.

He said that the visit will contribute to breaking the psychological, political and security barrier, stating the visit is considered a major breakthrough and a peace message that reflects the will to achieve peace in the country and avails the Prime Minister thr opportunity to inspect the conditions of the citizens in this area.

He indicated that the visit of Dr. Hamdok was preceded by a permit given by the government to the World Food Program (WFP) to enter Kawda area, adding that the historical visit of the Prime Minister to Kawda is aimed to open horizons for the peace process and facilitative the negotiations in Juba.

The Minister of Culture and Information said that Dr. Hamdok will invite the leader Abdulaziz Al-Hillu to visit Khartoum.