Sudan: Dr. Hamdok to Leave for Kawda

8 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — The Prime Minister, Dr. Abdallah Hamdok, will visit to Kawda Thursday accompanied by a number of officials in his firsdt visit to this area which was isolated in the past, announcedf the government spokesman Minister of Culture and Information, Faisal Mohamed Salih.

Faisal said that the Prime Minister will visit Kawda in response to invitation by the leader of the People's Movement, Abdulaziz Al-HIlu.

He said that the visit will contribute to breaking the psychological, political and security barrier, stating the visit is considered a major breakthrough and a peace message that reflects the will to achieve peace in the country and avails the Prime Minister thr opportunity to inspect the conditions of the citizens in this area.

He indicated that the visit of Dr. Hamdok was preceded by a permit given by the government to the World Food Program (WFP) to enter Kawda area, adding that the historical visit of the Prime Minister to Kawda is aimed to open horizons for the peace process and facilitative the negotiations in Juba.

The Minister of Culture and Information said that Dr. Hamdok will invite the leader Abdulaziz Al-Hillu to visit Khartoum.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
Governance
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.