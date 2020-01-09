Tunisia: Henley Passport Index - Tunisian Passport Ranked 74th

Tunis — The Tunisian passport, which gives access to 69 destinations without prior visa, was ranked 74th in the 2020 Henley Passport Index, which was published Wednesday by the consulting firm Henley & Partners.

It tops North African countries, ahead of Morocco (80th, 63 destinations), Mauritania (84th, 58 destinations), Algeria (92nd, 50 destinations), Egypt (93rd, 49 destinations) and Libya (102th, 37 destinations).

The Henley Passport Index ranked all the world's passports according to the number of destinations their holders can access without a prior visa.

The ranking is based on data from the International Air Transport Association (IATA) and supported by ongoing research by Henley & Partners.

Seychelles topped African countries (29th, 151 destinations), Mauritius (32nd, 146 destinations) and South Africa (56th, 100 destinations).

In the Middle East, the United Arab Emirates ranked first (18th globally, 171 destinations), followed by Kuwait (57th, 95 destinations) and Qatar (58th, 93 destinations).

Japan (191 destinations), Singapore (190 destinations) and Germany (189 destinations) have come top in a ranking of the world's most powerful passports.

At the very bottom of this ranking are Syria (105th, 29 destinations), Iraq (106th, 28 destinations) and Afghanistan (107th, 26 destinations).

