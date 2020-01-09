Sudan: Manis Meets Delegation of UN Agencies

Khartoum — Minister of Cabinet Affairs Omar Bashir Manis on Wednesday presided over meeting at the Council of Ministers attended by delegation of UN agencies which paid visit to Al-Genaina, West Darfur State recently.

The meeting was held in presence of Minister of Labor and Social Development Lina Al-Sheikh.

Undersecretary of Ministry of Labor Mohamed Al-Shabeck said that the UN delegation presented a briefing about overall humanitarian situations in Al-Genaina.

He underscored that the meeting reaffirmed necessity of coordinating and integrating efforts between the concerned bodies to provided aid and urgent assistance to the displaced people.

Al-Shabeck disclosed that another visit would paid to Al-Genaina t follow-up the humanitarian situations which have been improving after achievement of security and humanitarian stability and return of large number of displaced people.