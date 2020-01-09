East Africa: Delegation From COMESA to Visit Sudan

8 January 2020
Sudan News Agency (Khartoum)

Khartoum — High Ranking Delegation from COMESA will visit the country in the period from 18 -22, January, 2020.

The delegation would be chaired by COMESA secretary general Sindiso Ngwenya and membership of heads of various departments of the organization.

The motive of the scheduled visit of the delegation was for making Sudan has an access to benefit from the regional agreements of the region's groups.

Moreover, the delegation would see on the ground how far the arrangements are being set by Sudan as regard of hosting the upcoming COMESA summit.

At time ministry of industry and trade has announced a program for arranging meeting of delegation with prime minister Abdallah Hamdouk and other senior officials in the government besides attending international fair of Khartoum scheduled be launched by the end of January.

Read the original article on SNA.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 Sudan News Agency. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: SNA

Most Popular
Sudan
East Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.