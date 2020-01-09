East Africa: Delegation From COMESA to Visit Sudan

Khartoum — High Ranking Delegation from COMESA will visit the country in the period from 18 -22, January, 2020.

The delegation would be chaired by COMESA secretary general Sindiso Ngwenya and membership of heads of various departments of the organization.

The motive of the scheduled visit of the delegation was for making Sudan has an access to benefit from the regional agreements of the region's groups.

Moreover, the delegation would see on the ground how far the arrangements are being set by Sudan as regard of hosting the upcoming COMESA summit.

At time ministry of industry and trade has announced a program for arranging meeting of delegation with prime minister Abdallah Hamdouk and other senior officials in the government besides attending international fair of Khartoum scheduled be launched by the end of January.