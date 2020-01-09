South Africa: Stormers Surprise With Inclusion of Ex-Bok Lobberts

Cape Town — Former Springbok lock Hilton Lobberts has been included in the Stormers squad for their Varsity Day contests at Florida Park in Ravensmead on Saturday.

Coach John Dobson has named a 28-man squad to face Varsity Cup teams UCT, Maties, CPUT and a WP XV as part of a festival of rugby hosted by Tygerberg RFC.

Lobberts, who played two Tests for the Springboks in 2006 and 2007, has returned to the Western Cape to play club rugby and is a surprise inclusion in the Stormers squad.

The 33-year-old, who can play lock and flank, last played for the Stormers in 2012 before stints with Griquas, the Cheetahs and Pumas. He previously also made his mark at the Bulls.

The Stormers squad features several players with Super Rugby experience like Jean-Luc du Plessis, Godlen Masimla, Chad Solomon, Ernst van Rhyn, Ali Vermaak, Chris van Zyl and Leolin Zas.

Dobson told the Stormers' official website that the Varsity Day will be a great opportunity for a number of players to make an impression.

"We know that the Varsities will all be going flat-out, which is exactly what we need in our first pre-season game.

"We have a nice blend of experienced players in need of game-time and talented young players who will be keen to prove themselves, which should make for some good rugby.

"We are also looking forward to spending some time with the local community and starting 2020 in amongst our Faithful supporters," the coach said.

Gates at Florida Park will open at 09:30 on Saturday morning and the Stormers will play their first period against CPUT at 13:30, followed directly by 20 minutes against the WP XV at 14:00.

The players will then take a break as the Varsity teams battle it out amongst each other, with the final two 20-minute periods against UCT and five-time Varsity Cup champions Maties ending the day.

Following Varsity Day, the Stormers will send a team to play the Kings at Loerie Park in Knysna on Friday, January 17 before they wrap up the pre-season against the Sharks at FNB Stadium in Soweto on SuperHero Sunday (January 19).

Stormers Varsity Day squad: Kwenzo Blose, Deon Carstens, Ben-Jason Dixon, Lucky Dlepu, Jean-Luc du Plessis, Schalk Erasmus, Brendon Esterhuizen, Neethling Fouche, Hannes Gous, Michal Haznar, Lyle Hendricks, Thys Kitshoff, David Kriel, Hilton Lobberts, Leon Lyons, Godlen Masimla, David Meihuizen, Matt Moore, Sihle Njezula, Sazi Sandi, Cornel Smit, Chad Solomon, Abner van Reenen, Ernst van Rhyn, Chris van Zyl, Ali Vermaak, Nama Xaba, Leolin Zas

Source: Sport24