Gambia: Scorpion New Boy Jibril Asked to Try Elsewhere

8 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

Jibril Bojang, a latest inclusion in Gambia's national team, has been released by his club, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Tested last year in Gambia's friendlies with Morocco and Guinea which ended in wins, the 25-year-old leaves Norwegian Premier League club Mjonalen having spent three years there beginning from their time in the second division.

The former Southampton invitee winger couldn't earn a regular spot in the team coming more off the bench despite his speed and power down the flank.

Mjondalen narrowly escaped demotion last campaign and have resolved to revamping the squad by involving in a major clear-out to make room for some crucial recruitments.

As a result, coach Vegard Hansen did not see the Gambian a vital condiment in his plans for the new year hence allowed his deal to run out which elapsed officially first of this month.

Jibril is a sibling to Sulayman Bojang, also an international left-back for Gambia.

Read the original article on Foroyaa.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 FOROYAA Newspaper. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Foroyaa

Most Popular
Gambia
West Africa
Sport
Soccer
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.