Gambia: Scorpion New Boy Jibril Asked to Try Elsewhere

Jibril Bojang, a latest inclusion in Gambia's national team, has been released by his club, Foroyaa Sport can report.

Tested last year in Gambia's friendlies with Morocco and Guinea which ended in wins, the 25-year-old leaves Norwegian Premier League club Mjonalen having spent three years there beginning from their time in the second division.

The former Southampton invitee winger couldn't earn a regular spot in the team coming more off the bench despite his speed and power down the flank.

Mjondalen narrowly escaped demotion last campaign and have resolved to revamping the squad by involving in a major clear-out to make room for some crucial recruitments.

As a result, coach Vegard Hansen did not see the Gambian a vital condiment in his plans for the new year hence allowed his deal to run out which elapsed officially first of this month.

Jibril is a sibling to Sulayman Bojang, also an international left-back for Gambia.