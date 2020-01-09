Gambia: 'Sulayman Has a Great Ability to Play Football,' Says Director As Gent Snap Up Gambian Midfielder

8 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Sulayman Bah

AAGent's Sports director Peter Verbeke has lauded Sulayman Marreh's playing ability after the Gambian's transferred there.

2014 Belgian league champions Gent have tracked the 23-year-old for long during his morph into the classic midfielder he is today under Claude Makalele's rein at AS Eupen.

Marreh sealed a shocking €1.2m move to Gent yesterday in a three-and-half year deal pending approval of his work permit.

'Sulayman is someone we have been following for a very long time. Under Claude Makélélé he played at a very high level last season and we assume that he will be able to fully develop that potential at KAA Gent,' Peter told the club site yesterday evening in Dutch.

'Sulayman is a young defensive midfielder, strong in ball recuperation but also has a great ability to play football and more importantly, a boy with an excellent mentality. Together with Elisha, he will form the defensive block of our midfield,' he said.

