Gambia: Kila Ace's Criminal Case Set for Judgment On Thursday

8 January 2020
FOROYAA Newspaper (Serrekunda)
By Yankuba Jallow

The criminal trial involving rapper Killa Ace is set for judgment on Thursday, 9th January 2020.

Cham, who pleaded not guilty to the charges levelled against him, is charged with prohibition of conduct conducive to the breach of peace for allegedly assaulting a Police Officer in the execution of his duty and wilful damage to property.

According to prosecutors, Cham on or about the 29th day of October 2018 in Serrekunda, conducted himself in a manner likely to provoke a breach of peace.

Prosecutors also alleged that the defendant assaulted First Class 6407 Demba Bah on his left eye and mouth, whilst in due execution of his duty and resisted lawful arrest. He is also charged with wilful damage to property.

Cham has however dismissed the allegations the Police levelled against him.

