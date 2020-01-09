Kenya Identifies Man Who Reportedly Led Al-Shabaab Attack

8 January 2020
Shabelle Media Network (Mogadishu)

Police in Kenya has made public the name of the man who allegedly led yesterday's A-Shabaab attack on police in Saretho area near the Dadaab Refugee Camp.

The attack, which killed at least one police officer and a number of students, was claimed by Al-Shabab.

Police now say a man named Maulid Bilal, a former teacher in the area, led the attack.

Al-Shabaab had claimed to have killed two police officers, while the Kenyan security said two militants were killed.

The attack came days after the militant group killed three Americans and destroyed several planes in a raid on a naval base near Lamu, a Kenyan coastal town.

The group appears to have stepped up its attacks inside Kenya in recent days. Al-Shabaab attacks in Kenya intensified after the government in Nairobi sent troops into Somalia in 2011.

