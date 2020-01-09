South Africa: SA Close Out Their Campaign in Style

9 January 2020
South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Johannesburg)

South Africa finished their ATP Cup campaign in Brisbane as runners-up to Serbia in Group A after a comeback 2-1 victory over France 2-1.

Represented by Kevin Anderson, Lloyd Harris, Raven Klaasen, Ruan Roelofse, Kholo Montsi and Jeff Coetzee (captain), the country needed to win 3-0 against France to make the Final Eight of the inaugural team event but Gilles Simon eliminated that possibility by coming back against 22-year-old Lloyd Harris in the opening singles match.

The world No57 Frenchman Simon defeated Harris 2-6, 6-2, 6-2 to give France a 1-0 lead in their final tie.

In the second singles match, a fit-again Anderson fought an extraordinary comeback to edge out Benoit Paire of France in a three-set epic. Anderson saved one match point and twice breaking France's Paire as he served for the match to win 2-6, 7-6 (7-1), 7-6 (7-5) to force a doubles decider.

Anderson's victory eliminated France from Final Eight consideration as the Frenchmen also needed to win the tie 3-0 to remain eligible for the Final Eight.

'It's a terrific event. I'm really happy to have been able to represent South Africa here. I've looked forward to the event for a couple years now. I think there was such good crowd engagement. Every match we played really had a lot of support,' a delighted Anderson told the ATP Tour.

In the day's final encounter, South Africa's Raven Klaasen and Ruan Roelofse claimed the doubles rubber with a 6-3, 6-4 win over the French pairing Nicolas Mahut and Edouard Roger-Vasselin.

Read the original article on Sascoc.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 South African Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: Sascoc

Most Popular
South Africa
Sport
Southern Africa
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official
More Fatalities as Al-Shabaab Strikes Again in Kenya

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.