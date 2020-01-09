Sudan-China Relations 'Special and Important' - FM

Khartoum — The Foreign Ministry Undersecretary, Elham Ibrahim Mohammed received, on Wednesday, at her Office, Minister Plenipotentiary of the Department of Western Asia and North Africa, of the Chinese Foreign Ministry, Liu Yongfeng and the accompanying delegation.

The Chinese official told reporters that the visit comes in the context of maintaining the friend relations between the two countries, where, China is considered a partner and fried to Sudan.

The Chinese Minister expressed pleasure that the Sudanese-Chinese relations were not affected by the recent developments in Sudan, affirming China's commitment to support Sudan in all fields and the provision of its support to Sudan in regional and international forums.

Meanwhile, Ambassador, Elham appreciated the visit, describing the Sudanese-Chinese relations as special.

The FM Assistant Undersecretary thanked the Chinese government for its continuous support to Sudan.