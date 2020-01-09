South Africa: Man Hacks Wife to Death Before Setting Himself Alight - Limpopo Police Investigate

9 January 2020
News24Wire (Cape Town)
By Ntwaagae Seleka

Limpopo police are investigating a case in which they believe that a 62-year-old man hacked his 57-year-old wife to death before setting himself alight.

The incident occurred at their home in Driekop outside Burgersfort, on Wednesday.

People in the vicinity, who were alarmed by the hysterical screams of children, alerted police to the incident.

Police spokesperson Brigadier Motlafela Mojapelo said police, firefighters and emergency services officials responded swiftly.

"Upon arrival, the house was already engulfed in flames and the couple's motor vehicle, a Nissan bakkie, was totally burnt out. Police commenced with initial investigations at the scene and made the gruesome discovery of the bodies.

"Magdeline Mpana Mahlokwane's body was found inside a shack while Phillip Mafalo's charred remains were found inside the gutted five-roomed house.

"During further investigations, police found the blood-stained murder weapon next to the woman's body and a bottle containing the remnants of a flammable substance," Mojapelo said.

Police are investigating the possibility that Mafalo killed Mahlokwane, torched their motor vehicle, before dousing himself in a flammable substance in the house and setting himself alight.

Cases of murder, arson and malicious damage to property are being investigated and an inquest docket has been opened.

Source: News24

Read this report on News24Wire.com.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2020 News24Wire. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

See What Everyone is Watching

More From: News24Wire

Most Popular
South Africa
Southern Africa
Legal Affairs
across allAfrica.com
Don't Miss
Nigeria is Now the Biggest Producer of Rice in Africa
Uganda: Kampala-Entebbe Expressway, World's Most Expensive Road?
What Really Happened to Yvonne Chaka Chaka in Uganda?
Peaceful Protest in Liberia Ends in Chaos
Striking Junior Doctors Bury Hatchet, Resume Work in Zimbabwe
Slain Iranian General Planned to Attack Kenya - U.S. Official

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 140 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.